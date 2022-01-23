-
State Representative Jon Hoadley says Governor Rick Snyder’s State of the State Address spelled out some first steps for getting clean drinking water to…
(MPRN-Lansing) A nationwide project says Michigan has the weakest government ethics and transparency standards of all the states. The Center for Public…
State Representative Jon Hoadley says “hypocrisy itself is not an expellable offense.” The Kalamazoo Democrat spoke with WMUK’s Gordon Evans on Tuesday,…
(MPRN-Lansing) Democrats in the Legislature are calling for changes to how legislative districts are drawn. The effort is built off a recent US Supreme…
State Rep. Jon Hoadley discussed the future of Michigan's energy policy during a town hall event Thursday in Kalamazoo hosted by the Michigan League of…
(Lansing-MPRN) Many Democrats are attacking comments made on the House floor on Wednesday they say are derogatory toward the LGBT community. “Even…
State Representative Jon Hoadley says legacy tax credits to businesses have busted a hole in the state budget. He says the state can't operate with such…
Kalamazoo State Representative Jon Hoadley is among 14 people from Michigan appointed to a state advisory committee by the U.S. Civil Rights Commission.…
State Representative Jon Hoadley says as now, he would recommend voters approve a 1% increase in the sales tax. The proposal on the May ballot is part of…
Jon Hoadley says he believes in a Michigan that "invests in people."Hoadley won the Democratic primary for the 60th state House District in August. He is…