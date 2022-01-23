judicial elections

-
(MPRN-Lansing) State Supreme Court Justice Robert Young plans to retire at the end of next month, if not sooner. His plan is to return to his former law…
The new Michigan Supreme Court term officially starts Thursday with a new justice appointed by Governor Rick Snyder. He named University of Michigan law…
Michigan Campaign Finance Network Director Rich Robinson says a culture of unregulated and unreported spending has highlighted judicial campaigns in…
State Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein says he worked harder than other attorneys to do his job effectively. The Justice, who was born blind, says…
Governor Rick Snyder has made two judicial appointments in Kalamazoo County. A news release from the governor's office says that 8th District Court Chief…
Two Republicans and one Democrat won seats on the Michigan Supreme Court last month. But voters didn't know that looking at the ballot. That led the…