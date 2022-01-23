-
Longtime civil-rights champion Julian Bond who died Saturday from complications from vascular disease spoke last year at Albion College, giving an…
-
There's a few things you probably didn't know about Martin Luther King: Had a great sense of humor, despite his somber demeanorLoved playing…
-
Long-time civil rights activist Julian Bond will speak at Albion College on Thursday. The chairman emeritus of the NAACP will speak as part of the…
-
The civil rights icon speaks Thursday at Albion College as part of the 2014 MLK ConvocationJulian Bond's address begins at 7:00 in Albion College's…