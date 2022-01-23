-
The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's summer season at the Gilmore Car Museum begins at 8 pm Saturday with a concert featuring Branford Marsalis, one of the…
"Should we shake hands onstage or not?" Jun-Ching Lin remembers the subject coming up with music director Julian Kuerti, prior to a Kalamazoo Symphony…
Ludwig van Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony is a testament to hope and personal expression, yet he wrote it at the worst time of the composer's life, says…
For the opening concert of the 98th season of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, new music director Julian Kuerti will conduct two perrenial French…
Andrew Koehler will conduct Richard Strauss' monumental Alpine Symphony and serve as the violin soloist in Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for violin and…
Over the past several years, Jun-Ching Lin, the assistant concertmaster of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, has been a welcome presence in the west…
Pianist Alpin Hong and violinist Jun-Ching Lin are the featured soloists in a free collaborative concert this Thursday called A Night of Musical Promise,…