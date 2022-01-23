-
(MPRN) A package of bills in the state House would classify 17 year olds as juveniles, rather than automatically treating them as adults. Representatives…
(MPRN-Lansing) Kids in Michigan might get a new way to keep their criminal records clean. A bill in the state Legislature would let juveniles who meet…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a law that encourages judges to send younger offenders into alternatives to jail and programs that put them into contact…
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal appeals court says Michigan still has not fixed problems with its juvenile lifer law that was declared unconstitutional four…
(MPRN-Lansing) Legislation to keep many 17-year-olds from going to adult prisons cleared a state House panel on Tuesday. Michigan is one of only a handful…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers have begun hearings on bipartisan bills meant to help 17 year olds avoid serving time in adult prisons. 17 year olds would…
A year of behind-the-scenes work is culminating today in the City of Kalamazoo's first event as part of its new Shared Prosperity Kalamazoo initiative…
In a week long series the Kalamazoo Gazette finds there has been a significant drop in juvenile crime in Kalamazoo County since 2008. But the series also…