juvenile lifers

-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments about how the state handles juvenile life without parole cases. The court will…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Genesee County prosecutor is asking judges to make sure two dozen felons sentenced as juveniles to life without parole don’t have a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal judge in Detroit says more than 360 Michigan inmates convicted as juveniles and serving sentences of mandatory life without…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal appeals court says Michigan still has not fixed problems with its juvenile lifer law that was declared unconstitutional four…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) More than 300 Michigan inmates sentenced as minors to life without parole could get a second chance at early release. That’s under a U.S.…
-
Two years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life without parole for minors falls under “cruel and unusual punishment.” But the states are still…