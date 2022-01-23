k-12 education

-
Kalamazoo County's public health officer says he has no regrets about ordering schools to adopt COVID-19 mask mandates.Jim Rutherford's order includes…
Voters in the Portage School District will consider a large bond issue in August. School Board trustees put the $175-million request on the ballot Monday,…
Did you know Michigan schools must teach about genocide? A law passed in 2016 requires it. And that's a good thing, says Corey Harbaugh, an Allegan…
Kindergarten students and their families in the Kalamazoo Public Schools are making a commitment this fall to take advantage of the Kalamazoo Promise.…
The Legislature has approved budgets for the coming fiscal year. The K-through-12 schools budget was enthusiastically endorsed by Republicans and…
"Michigan has a problem" according to a new report from the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. That problem is that student achievement has fallen…
Planning has started for celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of the Kalamazoo Promise.The privately-funded college scholarship for graduates of the…
The SAT will replace the ACT as Michigan’s eleventh grade standardized test.The state has provided a free college entrance exam in high school proficiency…
A proposal to crackdown on “cyber-bullying” has been approved by the state Senate. The Gongwer News Service says the measure would require that schools…
Michigan School Superintendent Mike Flanagan has threatened to pull the authority of some organizations sponsoring charter schools. But the Gongwer News…