There's a new comet in the evening sky. It's called Comet NEOWISE and the spectacle can be seen after sunset near the northwest horizon under the "Big…
Kalamazoo Astronomical Society President Richard Bell says the weather on Earth can get in the way of observing Mars, but he says dust storms on the Red…
On August 21st, there will be a total solar eclipse - the first one visible in the United States in almost 40 years. Tyler Nordgren is a physics and…
On Sunday, there will be a total eclipse of the harvest moon. It’s the last lunar eclipse we’ll see for another four years. The Kalamazoo Astronomical…
Twenty five years ago, the Hubble Space telescope deployed into orbit around the Earth and changed the way we saw space. It got close up shots of planets…
UPDATE: Thanks to an Irving S. Gilmore Foundation grant, the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society has now funded 88 percent of the project.The Kalamazoo…
This week, the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society was forced to cancel its watch party for Comet ISON. After the comet’s trip around the sun, it’s a lot less…
The Comet PanSTARRS has been within view for about a week now, but the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society has been waiting for a weekend to plan their public…
The meteor shower will peak on the nights of December 13th and 14th. Kalamazoo Astronomical Society President Richard Bell says the best time to start…