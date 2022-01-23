-
“I sit in waiting rooms of doctor’s offices and airports - and whenever normally you’re getting impatient or frustrated, I’m drawing,” says Kalamazoo…
-
Venice is the fabled city of canals and piazzas on the Adriatic that looms large in the dreams of artists, writers, and millions of tourists. But Venice…
-
Though we’ve become a digital society, there’s still probably at least a few pieces of paper in your desk or a receipt in your car. In some ways, paper…
-
For 20 years, Chad Pastotnik has printed handmade books in Mancelona, Michigan. Pastotnik’s exhibit 20 Years of Deep Wood Press will be at the Kalamazoo…
-
Kalamazoo Book Arts Center director Jeff Abshear has spent part of the past decade teaching book arts in Venice to Italian children, but this summer’s…