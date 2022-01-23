Kalamazoo city elections

-
On November 7, voters in the City of Kalamazoo will elect a mayor and three city commissioners. On Wednesday, October 11, WMUK invited the candidates to…
When Kalamazoo voters head to the polls next week, the ballot will look a little different than it did two years ago. That’s because there will be a…
Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell says much has been done since he was first elected to the City Commission in 2003. But he says there is still a lot of work…
Kris Mbah says he’s running of Mayor of Kalamazoo to transform the city. Under a change in the city charter, voters will elect the mayor separately from…
Voters in Kalamazoo will decide whether to change the way the city's mayor and city council are elected on November fourth. The proposed amendments to the…