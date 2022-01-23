-
A federal appeals court in Cincinnati says a lawsuit against the Kalamazoo County Road Commission must go to trial.In a ruling released Monday, June 27,…
-
The City of Kalamazoo can and should improve the way that people travel through it. That’s the message of the Complete Streets Coalition, a grassroots…
-
The U-S Supreme says it won't consider a case involving the Kalamazoo County Road Commission. The high court declined to review the case this morning.…
-
A case involving the Kalamazoo County Road Commission may wind up before the U.S Supreme Court.The online publication SCOTUS Blog says the high court will…