Ben Stanley, who ran for mayor of Kalamazoo last year, was detained for trespassing this week at the Kalamazoo County administration building.The incident…
Kalamazoo Sheriff Rick Fuller says his department is in mourning following the death of Deputy Ryan Proxmire over the weekend. Proxmire was shot Saturday…
A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a car chase late Saturday night has died. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Ryan Proxmire passed…
Kalamazoo County wants to renew its law enforcement tax on May 3. If it passes, the levy would last for six years. The rate will stay at its current level…