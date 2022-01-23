Kalamazoo County transit millage

-
Voters in Kalamazoo County will see a five-year transit millage on their ballots May 3. The revenue from the tax would help pay for the Metro County…
-
Voters in many parts of Kalamazoo County will see a transit tax proposed on their ballots on August 4. A new authority is poised to take over transit…
-
Earlier this month, voters in Kalamazoo County renewed a millage for public transit service. But in southeastern Michigan, officials are still trying to…
-
Voters in Kalamazoo County have approved the renewal of a county-wide transit millage. A $62-million bond proposal for Kalamazoo Public Schools has…
-
Voters in Kalamazoo County will decide May 7th whether to approve a county wide transit millage. The proposal is a renewal of .04 mills for next four…