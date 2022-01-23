Kalamazoo downtown development authority

-
Unlawful parking is about to get more expensive in the City of Kalamazoo. The City Commission voted on Monday to raise fines for a host of violations –…
-
Correction - April 19, 2016: An earlier version of this story incorrectly implied that the Kalamazoo City Commission had to approve every aspect of the…
-
-
A parking plan for downtown Kalamazoo is on hold for at least a little while. On Monday the city’s Downtown Development Authority said the proposed…