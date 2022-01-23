Kalamazoo Edison Neighborhood

-
On WestSouthwest, a rebroadcast of an interview about a “phenomenal dude” who lives in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood. Mark Wedel wrote the story about…
-
Theresa Coty O’Neil says photographs from the 1950’s show a vibrant Washington Square in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood. Her story for the On the Ground…
-
In the 1980’s the Washington Square Senior Housing Co-Op was having trouble filling vacancies. The General Manager of CSI Support and Development Nancy…
-
Esto Juarez says he was on a path that usually leads to one of two outcomes prison or death. He says what changed the trajectory of his life was that…
-
Southwest Michigan’s Second Wave Managing Editor Kathy Jennings says the On the Ground Project launched by Issue Media Group is old-fashioned “shoe…
-
Bad credit score? A history of bouncing checks? All are welcomed in the doors at Community Promise Federal Credit Union in Kalamazoo's Edison…
-
Downtown Kalamazoo business owners have to follow special rules when they build a new building or make big changes in an old one. Note: The Kalamazoo City…
-
The Kalamazoo City Commission could decide as early as its next meeting whether to make part of the Edison neighborhood into a “design review…
-
This weekend’s Art Hop in Kalamazoo will include displays outside of the central downtown area. It will include the Washington Square area in Kalamazoo’s…
-
A new credit union is opening in Kalamazoo. The Community Promise Federal Credit Union will be holding an open house Tuesday at the Edison Neighborhood…