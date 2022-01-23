-
The Kalamazoo Humane Society says $3-million has been raised toward a capital campaign to build a new facility. The public portion of the campaign began…
-
The Director of the Kalamazoo Humane Society says a new facility will help the organization with its programs, including spaying and neutering pets. The…
-
The Kalamazoo Humane Society says it will not be sharing a building with Kalamazoo County Animal Services and Enforcement. That's a reversal of two years…
-
Kalamazoo County says it’s time to revisit a soon-to-expire agreement it made with the Kalamazoo Humane Society two years ago. The arrangement provides…