Kalamazoo Insitute of Arts

-
Tendaji is a Swahili word which means: make things happen. But it is also the name of a giving circle made up of African American women in the Kalamazoo…
-
New York-based artist Steffani Jemison will perform a new version of her work, Recitatif, at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts on Friday, Oct 4 at 5:30 and…
-
It'll be a historic moment Saturday at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts. Nearly all the museum’s permanent collection has been deinstalled for a major…
-
186 artists started arriving early today to set up for the 68th annual KIA Arts Fair, a traditional summer kick-off for the city. The Kalamazoo Institute…