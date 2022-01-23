-
A new composition that lasts as long as the drive to Lake Michigan from Kalamazoo. A nature walk with musicians along the trail. 16 new music pieces…
-
On Sep 14, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts will open its doors to the public for a touring exhibition titled Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio…
-
If you’ve been to the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts this summer, you might have seen the exhibit by Washington D.C. artist Renee Stout called Tales of the…
-
Belinda Tate's rise to executive director of the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts even surprises herself. "I never expected to have a career in the arts," she…
-
If you've noticed increased community collaborations, youth programming and involvement of local artists at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, it's been…
-
It’s a sunny June day in Kalamazoo and Bronson Park is filled with music from the stage. Hundreds of square white tents crowd the grass and underneath…
-
Flip through some of today’s popular magazines and you’ll likely spot artist and freelance illustrator Thomas Allen’s work. He’s famous for making pop-up…
-
This summer, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is showing movies by local and regional filmmakers. Tom Ludwig will show some of his short films on Thursday,…
-
About five years ago, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts took on an ambitious goal: to create a tour within the museum that was accessible to those who are…
-
Back in August, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts brought in "Common Ground," a joint exhibit from art museums in Kalamazoo, Muskegon and Flint featuring…