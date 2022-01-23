-
The Kalamazoo Ringers' Martha Matthews, the Kalamazoo Male Chorus' Erik Jacobson, and the Kalamazoo Youth Jazz Orchestra's Benje Daneman join Cara…
-
Nick Sienkiewicz, a music director at Unitarian Universalist Church of Portage and a senior majoring in music and biochemistry at Western Michigan…
-
The annual 'Christmas in Kalamazoo' concert - a collaboration between the Kalamazoo Male Chorus, Kalamazoo Ringers, and for the first time, the Kalamazoo…
-
Founded 90 years ago as an industry-sponsored activity for workers, the Kalamazoo Male Chorus has built a lot of history, and friendships, over the…
-
The Kalamazoo Male Chorus is celebrating its 90th birthday next month with a concert almost as big as its sound. The group will perform May 20th at 4 p.m.…
-
Chris Ludwa, director of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus, and Michael Palmer, director of the Kalamazoo Male Chorus, talk about the variety of music…
-
The three founders of Christmas In Kalamazoo join Cara Lieurance to talk about their 8th annual program, set for Tuesday, November 29, 7:30 pm, at the…