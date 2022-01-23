-
Update: Due to a Covid delay, the artist's reception will now be held at the Kalamazoo Nature Center from 6-8 pm on Feb 11.What better way to celebrate…
Cori Terry, founder of Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers, describes the potent moment when the company finished a dress rehearsal for Turbulence: Spring…
The Kalamazoo Nature Center is calling for more discussion as the state gets ready to spray insecticide in several counties. Michigan’s health department…
Anyone who has a hummingbird feeder – or the right kind of flowers - in their yard has probably wondered at the tiny birds they attract. But two…
The Kalamazoo Nature Center is pushing to diversify its programs. That effort including a public presentation by a Michigan professor who’s studied the…
The Kalamazoo Nature Center has named a new CEO. The non-profit organization announced that Nathan Smallwood will take over May 7th. According to a news…
Kalamazoo Nature Center CEO Bill Rose says following H. Lewis Batts was a little intimidating when he began the job in 1989. Rose he tried to build on the…
The sun did shine Wednesday as the Kalamazoo Nature Center unveiled a new set of solar panels. The Kalamazoo nonprofit is now set to meet about a third of…
The Kalamazoo Nature Center unveils a new solar panel array Wednesday to mark the summer solstice. The panels generate a third of the power needed to run…
The director of the Michigan Butterfly Network says that butterflies can be an indicator of the overall health of an ecosystem. Ashley Wick says that’s…