kalamazoo parking

-
Illegal parking of many sorts might soon cost more in Kalamazoo. The city commission has taken a first step toward raising fines for parking “don’ts,”…
-
The Downtown Development Authority, which sets parking policy for downtown Kalamazoo, has worked on a parking plan for months. But on Tuesday, members…
-
Downtown Kalamazoo may be a place for dining and cultural attractions. But more people are thinking it’s also a place to live. Encore Magazine features…
-
A parking plan for downtown Kalamazoo is on hold for at least a little while. On Monday the city’s Downtown Development Authority said the proposed…