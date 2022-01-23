-
Western Michigan University has announced the first initiative funded by the largest gift ever to a U.S. university. Western President Edward Montgomery…
-
The Kalamazoo Promise scholarship program was announced 15 years ago this week.Since 2005, it has sent thousands of Kalamazoo Public School students on to…
-
The Kalamazoo Promise scholarship has a new challenge during the COVID-19 shutdown: helping students to stay on a path to college. Executive Director Bob…
-
Edward Callahan was surprised and gratified to learn that his debut album, The Minor Keys, had topped the iTunes charts when it was released in December…
-
Tim Bartik says employers should go beyond thinking of job training as a one-time program. The Senior Economist for the Upjohn Institute for Employment…
-
Tim Bartik says employers should go beyond thinking of job training as a one-time program. The Senior Economist for the Upjohn Institute for Employment…
-
Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Michael Rice says he thinks a different school calendar with a shorter summer break is likely the way of the future. Two…
-
Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Michael Rice says the Kalamazoo Promise helped boost enrollment. But he says other programs have helped drive up the…
-
Since the Kalamazoo Promise was unveiled in 2005, several communities across the county have launched their own college scholarship programs. But they…
-
A new policy paper from the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research examines the types of communities that can benefit from Promise college scholarship…