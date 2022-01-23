-
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is defending its decision to demolish a home in the Edison neighborhood to encourage a gunman to surrender.…
-
Ever since the Proud Boys clashed with counter-demonstrators in the streets of downtown Kalamazoo on August 15, 2020, the Department of Public Safety has…
-
Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema says a report on how public safety handled protests last summer will be analyzed and more meetings will be held to seek…
-
A badly divided Kalamazoo City Commission is apparently at odds over the job City Manager Jim Ritsema is doing.It debated the issue during a two-hour,…
-
Kalamazoo officials say the city's polling places will be safe on Election Day. They say that includes steps to avoid spreading COVID-19 - and to deal…
-
Kalamazoo will soon have a new Public Safety chief. City officials said Wednesday night that current Chief Karianne Thomas is retiring at the end of the…
-
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas says the Proud Boys wanted to create a stir when they came to Kalamazoo last month, and “they did it.”…
-
The disruptive visit by the Proud Boys this weekend was the focus of Tuesday night’s Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, with plenty of blame to go around,…
-
A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer was hurt and a suspect is dead after gunfire at a downtown business Tuesday afternoon, March 12.During a news conference…
-
Kalamazoo will get its first female public safety chief later this month.City officials say current Chief Jeff Hadley is leaving to become head of the…