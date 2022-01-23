-
A few months ago they were fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now hundreds of refugees are preparing to make new homes in West Michigan.More than 1,300…
Independent news outlet Now Kalamazoo recently reported on a severe substitute teacher shortage at the Kalamazoo Public Schools. At the Portage Public…
Students at Kalamazoo Central High School demonstrated by Drake Road Wednesday to support a teacher who was on the third day of a weeklong hunger…
A Kalamazoo high school teacher says he’ll go without food today through Sunday, to demand that Democrats restore key greenhouse-gas-curbing provisions to…
Although the pandemic continues, Kalamazoo Public School officials say there haven't been any COVID-related problems - so far.Cases of the "Delta" variant…
The nationwide shortage of school bus drivers is having an impact in Kalamazoo.The Kalamazoo Public Schools say they don't have enough drivers to keep all…
Some parents with children in Kalamazoo Public Schools are calling for the district to reopen enrollment for virtual learning. During Tuesday night’s…
Sarah Davis of Kalamazoo has three children in the Kalamazoo Public Schools. Sitting at her kitchen table, she recalls learning the district would let…
The Kalamazoo Public Schools will continue requiring people in its buildings to wear face masks well into the fall. That's despite the state's decision to…
The Kalamazoo Public Schools have a new equity task force. The 16-member group will help the district find and eliminate discriminatory…