Kalamazoo River oil spill

10 years ago, a massive oil spill near Marshall polluted about 30 miles of the Kalamazoo River. We have taken a look back at what happened to line 6-B and…
Josh Otten sits in a kayak in the Kalamazoo River west of Battle Creek. He’s pulled up to the bank, holding a palm-sized, wriggling…
A National Wildlife Federation Pipeline Specialist says an oil spill like one on the Kalamazoo River seven years would be “a Flint-sized disaster” if it…
The National Media Director for the Natural Resources Defense Council says even after all the cleanup efforts, oil remains in the Kalamazoo River from a…
The federal government aims to prevent future oil spills by making an example of Enbridge Energy. The company has reached a $177 million settlement with…
Through a massive oil spill and an equally massive cleanup, the Kalamazoo River has proven resilient. Scientists say it's done remarkably well since 2010,…
State officials say that the 2010 oil spill in the Kalamazoo River likely won’t lead to long-term problems for residents who breathed in oil-related…
Dozens of protesters rallied at the state Capitol on Thursday against an aging pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac. The group delivered a letter…
(MPRN-Undated) The National Wildlife Federation says it’s making plans to sue the federal government. The environmental group says the US Department of…
Five years after an Enbridge Energy oil pipeline ruptured near Marshall and caused the largest inland oil spill in the US to date, the head of a group…