The City of Kalamazoo has taken a decisive step toward building a non-motor path downtown.On Monday commissioners approved construction contracts to…
The Kalamazoo River Valley Trail has an east side and a west side. What it lacks is a middle. The city says that’s going to change this year. It says it…
The Kalamazoo River Valley Trail could run through downtown as early as next year. That’s according to City Planner Rebekah Kik, who says it’s time to…
After years of discussion about how to connect the east and west sides of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail, the city says it will try out a route in…
The Kalamazoo County Parks Department saw several projects advance in the last year. Among other things, the County extended the Kalamazoo River Valley…
The Kalamazoo Area Transportation Study has approved a wide-ranging plan for improving non-motorized transport in the area. The Complete Streets proposal,…
The next few years could be groundbreaking ones for the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail. Construction is underway now on a new five-mile segment that runs…
Participants in Kalamazoo Bike Week’s annual Ride of Silence hope the event, held in memory of those killed or injured on a bike in the last year, can be…
This could be a decisive year for Kalamazoo’s urban trails. That’s because the city is likely to vote on proposals to extend the Kalamazoo River Valley…