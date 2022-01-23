kalamazoo shooting

-
A man who carried out a shooting spree in Kalamazoo three years ago is headed to prison for life. Jason Brian Dalton killed six people and seriously…
The man who committed a string of shootings in the Kalamazoo area almost three years ago, which left six people dead and two badly injured, has pleaded…
Jury selection for the trial of Jason Dalton will begin in Kalamazoo January 3rd. Dalton is accused of shooting six people to death in February 2016 while…
Organizers of a planned memorial to the victims of the 2016 mass shooting in Kalamazoo are ramping up their fundraising efforts.The ForeverStrong Memorial…
A defendant has a right to a speedy trial, but any number of factors can slow the process down. Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School…
Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School Professor Tonya Krause-Phelan says police want to be able to use a defendant’s own words as…
A nonprofit group has unveiled plans for an extensive memorial to the victims of last year’s mass shooting in Kalamazoo. Organizers revealed the design at…
The defense team for Kalamazoo accused mass shooter Jason Dalton wants to keep some of Dalton’s statements to police out of trial. The Kalamazoo circuit…
Michigan’s alert system for public threats - such as mass shootings and terrorist attacks - is up and running. Governor Rick Snyder signed the bill to…
A woman who helped protect a group of kids from a gunman during a mass shooting in Kalamazoo has been recognized by Kalamazoo County. Tiana Carruthers was…