-
As vocal director and music area coordinator at Kellogg Community College, Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard welcomes everyone at every level to participate in…
-
The Kellogg Community College Vocal Arts program, headed by Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard, recently released an online performance celebrating the 65th…
-
Are racism and sexism inevitable? Not according to activist and author Chris Crass. Crass spoke in Battle Creek on November 13th at two events sponsored…
-
Five years ago, Kellogg Community College noticed that a large number of veterans were enrolled in its classes. So it started a writing project to help…
-
Author Debby Irving says she knew what "box to check," but still had to learn that as a white person, she belongs to a race. Irving will speak at First…
-
Community colleges in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek will get a share of a new state grant to expand training programs in the skilled trades.Governor Rick…
-
Governor Rick Snyder was back in Battle Creek Monday to get a degree from Kellogg Community College.Snyder, who's from Battle Creek originally, attended…
-
The Battle Creek Enquirer looks at how Kellogg Community College moves forward after its president returned from administrative leave. An investigation…
-
This year’s ArtPrize is in full swing in downtown Grand Rapids. At the Western Michigan University Conference Center in Grand Rapids, a piece called…
-
Kellogg Community College has broken ground to expand its Eastern Academic Center in Albion. The college based in Battle Creek says the million-dollar…