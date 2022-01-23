-
Lanna Lewis says the problems related to racism won’t be fixed in five years, but Lewis who is Community Investment Officer for the Kalamazoo Community…
-
Next Tuesday, a National Day of Healing debuts, and Kalamazoo is among the communities across the country holding events. In Kalamazoo, local…
-
The W.K. Kellogg Foundation says executive vice president and treasurer LaJune Montgomery Tabron will become CEO next year. The Battle Creek-based…
-
The United States may be heading toward a "post-racial" future. But organizers of a national conference later this month say race-based discrimination and…