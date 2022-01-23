Kenyan elections

-
A Paw Paw couple spent three months in Kenya this year monitoring elections in the African nation. Joe and Kathy Ossman volunteered for the African Great…
-
A Paw Paw couple worked as election observers on Monday in Kenya. It was the first election held in the African nation since a new Constitution was…
-
A Paw Paw couple is helping to monitor the elections being held in Kenya. Joe and Kathy Ossman have been writing about their experiences as election…
-
When Kenya holds elections early next month, a Paw Paw couple will be among those serving as election observers. Joe and Kathy Ossman are volunteering…
-
A couple from Paw Paw is preparing for elections in Kenya next month. An update on Joe and Kathy Ossman's blog says Joe recently attended voter education…
-
A Paw Paw couple has arrived in Kenya where they will be helping to monitor elections. Joe and Kathy Ossman arrived safely in Lumakanda, according to…