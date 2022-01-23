-
The annual Kids Count Data Book finds that between 2012 and 2017 there was a drop in Michigan in the rate of children living in poverty. Kids Count in…
-
The Kids Count in Michigan Project Director for the Michigan League for Public Policy says this year’s report on child well-being in the state is a mixed…
-
Alicia Guevara Warren says the budget reflects what’s important in the state. Guevara Warren, the Kids Count in Michigan Project Director for the Michigan…
-
While the economy might be improving for some, The Kids Count Project Director at the Michigan League for Public Policy, Alicia Guevara Warren, says many…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Past and present public policies have a major impact on the disparities in child well-being in Michigan. That’s according to a report…
-
The Kids Count Project Director for the Michigan League for Public Policy describes the latest numbers on children with an incarcerated parent as “grim.”…
-
A new report finds child poverty has increased in 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties since 2006. The Michigan League for Public Policy released the latest Kids…
-
The latest report on child well-being in Michigan finds nearly one in four children in the state lives in an "impoverished household." The Kids Count in…
-
The Michigan League for Public Policy says any effort to help families get out of poverty has to address both parents and children. The Annie E. Casey…
-
A new report is calling for a coordinated approach to helping low-income families. The Annie E. Casey Foundation's report is called Creating Opportunities…