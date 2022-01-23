-
Although the pandemic continues, Kalamazoo Public School officials say there haven't been any COVID-related problems - so far.Cases of the "Delta" variant…
-
The Kalamazoo Public Schools will remain virtual for the rest of this school year. But it was a close call.Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says even…
-
The Kalamazoo Public Schools are working on ways to open classrooms this fall as the COVID-19 crisis continues.Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says one…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic could have a devastating impact on the Kalamazoo Public Schools well into the next school year and beyond.Interim Superintendent…
-
One-and-a-half million Michigan students will not be heading back to classes until next fall, at the earliest. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the…
-
Kalamazoo Public Schools is reversing a controversial decision to leave books focusing on certain identities out of a reading initiative. The district is…
-
Update: KPS now says it will include books with LGBTQ, disability and socioeconomic themes in the Diverse Classroom Libraries initiative.This story has…
-
Students from Hillside Middle School in Kalamazoo won a state title last year in robotics. Now the team is getting ready for this year’s championship in…
-
The Kalamazoo Public Schools are bringing more diversity to the books in the district’s classrooms. They feature a more diverse range of…
-
(MPRN) -- The state is giving 38 of Michigan’s worst-performing schools 60 days to come up with a turnaround plan. They include the Washington Writers…