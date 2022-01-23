-
Kathy Nichols, president of the Great Lakes Acoustic Music Association (GLAMA), and folk artist Joel Mabus join Cara Lieurance to preview GLAMAVERSARY,…
-
Michigan can do more to put students on a path to high-wage careers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told a crowd at Kalamazoo Valley Community College in downtown…
-
Today's guest on WMUK's WestSouthwest news and public affairs show is Dr. L. Marshall Washington, the new president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College.…
-
Next month, Kalamazoo Valley Community College will start a new Cell Tower Technician Academy at its Groves Campus. The six-week program in cooperation…
-
Community colleges in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek will get a share of a new state grant to expand training programs in the skilled trades.Governor Rick…
-
Kalamazoo Valley Community College President Marilyn Schlack says a new "healthy living" campus in downtown Kalamazoo will offer programs not found…
-
A Michigan Municipal League study calls for a sustainable a transportation plan near the area where Kalamazoo Valley Community College's new health living…
-
Kalamazoo Valley Community College will go smoke-free next year. It has approved a campus-wide ban on tobacco products effective January 1.After that…
-
A $42 million "health campus" planned in downtown Kalamazoo will include a location for Kalamazoo Valley Community College. It plans to open a new program…
-
The union representing part-time instructors at Kalamazoo Valley Community College says it is dropping an unfair labor practice complaint against the…