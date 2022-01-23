-
Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson is asking protesters in Kalamazoo to remain peaceful as more marches and demonstrations are planned following the death of…
A new internal policy in the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety now requires officers to fill out paperwork every time they search a motorist's…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers want to put more money into school safety. A bipartisan group of Senators introduced legislation Tuesday, similar bills…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether police officers illegally searched the backpack of a passenger in a stopped vehicle. The…
(MPRN-Lansing) Law enforcement and school officials say they have a plan to save children’s lives. They unveiled a proposal Thursday that calls for 120…
Activist Mariame Kaba says the incarceration rate for juveniles peaked in 1993. While it’s been going down, Kaba has started Project NIA to end all youth…
(MPRN-Lansing) Nine cities and counties from across Michigan are taking drug companies to court. From the Upper Peninsula to Detroit, they are trying to…
Kalamazoo will get its first female public safety chief later this month.City officials say current Chief Jeff Hadley is leaving to become head of the…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state lawmaker wants to require driver education in Michigan to include training on how to behave during police stops. He hopes it will…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Trump administration will lift a ban on the military giving some surplus equipment to police departments, and some members of Michigan…