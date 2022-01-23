-
The pediatrician who exposed the Flint water crisis is bringing her message to Kalamazoo. Mona Hanna-Attisha will speak at a forum on lead paint in…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder plans to take executive action on tougher standards for lead in drinking water in the face of foot-dragging by the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Some state lawmakers got an early peek at Governor Rick Snyder’s new lead rules that are supposed to be rolled out this week. A top state…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder will create a commission this week that has the mission of tackling the problem of lead exposure. A top administration…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature is going to work on toughening standards for lead in drinking water, although finishing the job may have to wait until next…
-
Great Lakes Echo Commentator Gary Wilson says there are federal investigations into the Flint water crisis, but he says not much is known beyond that.…
-
Lead played a starring role in American life for much of the 20th century. People drove cars that ran on leaded gas and painted their walls with lead…