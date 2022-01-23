-
Pride Month celebrating Kalamazoo's LGBTQ+ community starts Friday, June 12, a week later than originally planned.OutFront Kalamazoo Executive Director…
Update: KPS now says it will include books with LGBTQ, disability and socioeconomic themes in the Diverse Classroom Libraries initiative.This story has…
There's a new collaborative stage production by Face Off Theatre Company and Queer Theatre Kalamazoo. WMUK's Gordon Bolar has this review of eLLe.Michigan…
Equality Michigan Executive Director Erin Knott says “you can get married on Saturday, and fired on Monday for who you love” in Michigan. That’s why…
WSW: Big Issues Remain For LGBTQ Community, But Equality Michigan Director Says Barriers Are FallingEquality Michigan Executive Director Erin Knott says 2020 will be an important election year for equality of LGBTQ people as well as other issues. She…
Communities around the world are marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City this month. It marked the start of the modern…
Communities around the United States, including several in Southwest Michigan, are hosting women’s marches this weekend. The events are part of a…
The Executive Director of the National Center for Transgender Equality says the past year and a half has been “rough.” Mara Keisling says transgender…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Department of Civil Rights is now accepting complaints from people who say they’ve faced discrimination based on their sexual…
It might sound hyperbolic to say that community can save your life, but that was the experience of some members of Kalamazoo’s Lavender Morning. Founded…