Pride flags are going back into classrooms in Three Rivers. School Board trustees voted on Monday, December 6, to rescind a ban on the LGBTQ+ symbols…
Integrated Services of Kalamazoo has won a new grant to help address teen suicide.The $75,000 from several nonprofits will be targeted at LGBTQ youth.…
The City of Kalamazoo’s Civil Rights Board met for the first time this fall. Its founding documents lay out a series of protections for renters and…
Erin Lancour, a music therapy major in the viola studio at Western Michigan University's School of Music, and Haden Plouffe, a composer/pianist studying…
Pride Month celebrating Kalamazoo's LGBTQ+ community starts Friday, June 12, a week later than originally planned.OutFront Kalamazoo Executive Director…
Kalamazoo Public Schools is reversing a controversial decision to leave books focusing on certain identities out of a reading initiative. The district is…
Update: KPS now says it will include books with LGBTQ, disability and socioeconomic themes in the Diverse Classroom Libraries initiative.This story has…