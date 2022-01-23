-
Today, the Ladies' Library Association building, a two-story, red brickfaced structure, seems a natural part of the landscape at 333 S. Park St., at the…
Did you know downtown Kalamazoo is believed to be home to the nation's first building financed and built by and for a women's club, and still used for its…
(MPRN-Lansing) Some democrats in the state House want to make literacy a constitutional right. But not everyone is onboard. Democrats say the state is not…
Every subject area in school depends on reading. That’s part of the reason that many districts in West Michigan are part of an initiative to boost reading…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state panel will be named soon to look into improving Michigan’s dismal literacy rate. Governor Rick Snyder signed an executive order…
Kalamazoo Literacy Council Executive Director Michael Evans says adult literacy touches issues such as workforce development, education and health. A…
A bill to improve third graders’ reading skills in Michigan is winning support from Democrats and some school groups. The bipartisan bill differs quite a…
Last year Walter Dean Myers came to Kalamazoo as part of a cross-country tour to promote literacy among young people. Before his appearance at the…
Award-winning children's author Walter Dean Myers, 76, has met famous people in his lifetime, like Langston Hughes and James Baldwin. These days, the New…
The Kalamazoo area’s renewed push for literacy will get a boost from a national champion. For two days, New York Times best-selling young-adult author…