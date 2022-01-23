-
In the effort to keep manufacturing jobs, or create new ones, how big a factor is trade? Upjohn Institute Vice President for Research Susan Houseman says…
-
Upjohn Institute for Employment Research Economist Susan Houseman says the idea that trade is not responsible for a decline in manufacturing jobs has…
-
Many Michigan manufacturers are facing a problem that they call a “skill gaps.” As more and more of their skilled employees retire, manufacturers need new…
-
A survey of Michigan employers suggests more hiring is in store this year.The Business Leaders for Michigan survey quizzes some of the state’s largest…