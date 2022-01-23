-
(MPRN-Lansing) It appears the question of legalizing marijuana in Michigan is headed to the November ballot. A state elections board has certified the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state plans to release the official rules to get a license to grow, sell or transport medical marijuana next week. The Department of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan is about to be one step closer to voting on marijuana legalization in 2018. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol wants…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) In December, the state will start accepting applications for medical marijuana shops to get licenses. But meanwhile, there’s a dispute over…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Marijuana legalization could be on the 20-18 ballot. But people in law enforcement have concerns about potential consequences. Traffic…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A petition campaign will launch soon to put a measure on the ballot to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Michigan. The campaign…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) There will be new rules soon in Michigan governing how medical marijuana is grown, shared, and sold. Governor Rick Snyder has signed bills…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House could send bills to Governor Rick Snyder this week that would require medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed and pay…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Medical marijuana clinics in Michigan would have to be licensed and pay sales taxes under bills adopted by the state Senate. The licensing…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) There will be a new round of court filings this week in the battle to get marijuana legalization on the November ballot. The M-I Legalize…