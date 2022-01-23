-
Former longtime Kalamazoo Valley Community College President Marilyn Schlack who died Tuesday at age 85 was known for not only innovative academic…
-
Today's guest on WMUK's WestSouthwest news and public affairs show is Dr. L. Marshall Washington, the new president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College.…
-
It was rare to see a female college president anywhere in America when Marilyn Schlack took over leadership of Kalamazoo Valley Community College 35 years…
-
Kalamazoo Valley Community College President Marilyn Schlack says a new "healthy living" campus in downtown Kalamazoo will offer programs not found…