-
Republicans are accusing Democratic Attorney General candidate Mark Totten of inflating his resume. Specifically they are questioning Totten's experience…
-
Attorney General Bill Schuette’s reelection campaign has nearly 13 times more cash at its disposal than Mark Totten’s campaign to unseat Schuette…
-
Federal courts will ultimately decide the fate of the amendment to Michigan's Constitution banning same-sex marriage. Judge Bernard Friedman issued a…
-
Kalamazoo School Board member Mark Totten says his campaign for Attorney General raised over $170,000 in 2013. Totten is running for the Democratic…