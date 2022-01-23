-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state medical marijuana board has deadlocked on the first two applications for licenses. The issue was how to deal with old criminal…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state is warning prospective patients they should not go through marijuana suppliers to apply for medical marijuana cards. David Harns…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Existing medical marijuana dispensaries had until Thursday to submit applications in to a state licensing board. The applications had to…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state starts accepting applications Friday for medical marijuana licenses. The licenses will go to people who want to grow, process,…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state plans to release the official rules to get a license to grow, sell or transport medical marijuana next week. The Department of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan residents who want to get into the medical marijuana business had their last shot at a training session Wednesday. State employees…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state department that regulates medical marijuana will allow dispensaries to stay open while details get worked out about how licenses…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Getting into the medical marijuana game may require thousands of dollars in liquid assets. The state’s Department of Licensing and…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers in Lansing say they want a seamless transition as marijuana dispensaries start to get licensed. Democrats in the House and Senate…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state’s licensing department has started to release details about the future of medical marijuana regulation in Michigan. Medical…