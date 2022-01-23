-
Michigan for Single Payer Healthcare President Eli Rubin says the United States has a broken health care system. He says after several attempts to try and…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers have a pile of bills aimed at curbing sexual assault. But some in the medical profession are concerned the legislation…
(MPRN-Lansing) A report says Michigan’s healthcare system does not do as well as other states in providing complete care for people with cancer. An…
(MPRN-Lansing) Some Michigan nurses would be able to prescribe drugs without a doctor’s consent. That’s under a bill up for a state Senate committee…