Note: Due to inclement weather, this concert has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 6 at 7 pm, at First Congregational Church.Inspired by Lin-Manuel…
Four soloists, a professional orchestra, church choir, conductor and organist will be on hand to give you a chance to sing in one of the most famous…
Founded 90 years ago as an industry-sponsored activity for workers, the Kalamazoo Male Chorus has built a lot of history, and friendships, over the…
Chris Ludwa, director of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus, and Michael Palmer, director of the Kalamazoo Male Chorus, talk about the variety of music…
"Christmas in Kalamazoo," a collaboration betweeen the Kalamazoo Male Chorus, the Kalamazoo Ringers, and the Kalamazoo Brass, will be held at Centerpoint…
For the 22nd year in a row, a post-Thanksgiving 'Messiah Sing!' will be held at First Congregational Church in Kalamazoo, co-sponsored by the Michigan…
The three founders of Christmas In Kalamazoo join Cara Lieurance to talk about their 8th annual program, set for Tuesday, November 29, 7:30 pm, at the…
The Messiah Sing, a community sing-along of highlights from Handel's oratorio, has been an annual event in Kalamazoo for over 20 years. First…
Handel's Messiah oratorio has had a reputation as a "peoples' work" for centuries, thanks to frequent performances, singable melodies, a famous…