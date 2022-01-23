-
The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency says a millage on the May 5 ballot would close the gap in its special-education budget.Voters in KRESA’s…
The law that allows some Michigan school districts, businesses, and ratepayers to buy electricity from a competitor to their regional utility was the…
About 300 students and staff from Kalamazoo Central High School can expect to undergo a skin test for tuberculosis next week. That’s because they might…
This week on WestSouthwest we speak with Kalamazoo Public School Superintendent Michael Rice. Joining us is Kalamazoo Gazette education reporter Julie…
Voters in the Kalamazoo Public School district will vote on a $62-million bond proposal on May 7th. It would pay for various improvements at several…