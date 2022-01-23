Michigan agriculture

-
Michigan’s new minimum wage law that passed in 2014 has left a lot of workers with more money in their pockets. It boosted the state minimum wage from…
-
This week, we’ve been looking at the changing lives of Hispanic workers in Michigan’s fields. Many are leaving the fields entirely. But others are…
-
For decades, farms in Michigan have raised hops to create that distinctive bitter flavor in your beer. Nearly all of those farms have been tiny -- just…
-
Michigan corn can be a tricky business. Parts of Southwest Michigan are considered the seed corn capital of the United States. But problems like drought…
-
Most people have seen an overripe peach or banana succumb to fruit flies. It's annoying to find the little winged bugs buzzing around your fruit bowl.But…
-
A new report calls the bankruptcy of Stamp Farms in Decatur (Mlive Kalamazoo story) a warning about rising prices for farmland and rising debt. The New…