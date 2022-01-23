michigan ballot proposals

-
(MPRN-Lansing) There will be a new round of court filings this week in the battle to get marijuana legalization on the November ballot. The M-I Legalize…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House has approved a bill meant to clarify a controversial new law limiting what local officials can say publicly about ballot…
(MPRN-Lansing) 2016 could bring major changes to the way Michigan treats marijuana. There are three campaigns hoping to put legalization of recreational…
When voters had the chance to eliminate straight ticket voting in Michigan over a decade ago, they overwhelmingly rejected it. Western Michigan University…
(MPRN-Lansing) MichiganLGBT advocates are examining the results of an election in Houston on a local human rights ordinance to glean lessons that can be…
(MPRN-Lansing) A fight over signature-gathering is the next battle over a question to outlaw guaranteed union-level wages on public projects. Attorneys…
“If we’re going to have a written Constitution it should be up to date,” says Craig Thiel, Senior Research Associate for the Citizens Research Council of…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state elections board has given the OK to three more petition drives to start collecting signatures. The bipartisan Board of State…
A union-led petition drive is trying to increase the state’s Corporate Income Tax rate from 6 percent to 11 percent. The revenue would be used to fix…
Mark Schauer has served in the state House, Senate and Congress. Now he’s trying to help Democrats have more of a say in how the boundaries for those…