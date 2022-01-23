Michigan Board of Education

-
(MPRN-Lansing) State schools superintendent Brian Whiston is stepping down to concentrate on his battle with cancer. Whiston was named superintendent in…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan parents now have a new tool to vet their child’s school. The state launched the Parent Dashboard for School Transparency Tuesday.…
(MPRN-Lansing) The State Board of Education can’t agree on what to do about recent gun legislation. There are four Democrats and four Republicans on the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Some lawmakers in Lansing think the state Board of Education isn’t effective. They want to amend the state constitution to get rid of it –…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan State Board of Education deadlocked along party lines Tuesday on a model student code of conduct. The major issue was…
(MPRN-Lansing) Zero tolerance in Michigan schools is out. Now the State Board of Education is working on revising the Model Code of Student Conduct to…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan may once again change its student testing. The proposed assessment goes beyond what is tested on the M-STEP. It tests students’…
(MPRN-Lansing) The State Board of Education voted Wednesday to adopt voluntary guidelines to help schools with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan State Board of Education holds its final public session Tuesday on controversial guidelines to help schools come up with plans…
(MPRN-Lansing) There was a spirited debate between lawmakers on a state House budget panel over a Republican effort to punish the state Board of…