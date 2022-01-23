Michigan budget

-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature has sent Governor Rick Snyder the new state budget, including a provision that attempts to cut funding to Planned…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder’s budget chief says plans are underway to fund improved school safety. Budget Director John Walsh said the governor…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Bills to get rid of the state’s driver responsibility fees and increase the personal income tax exemption are on their way to the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Public universities might risk losing a portion of their state funding for failing to meet benchmarks to prevent campus sexual misconduct.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder gave his final budget proposal Wednesday, to mixed reviews. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle found things they did…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder declared victory over the state’s economic hardships Tuesday night in his eighth and final State of the State address.…
-
Citizens Research Council of Michigan President Eric Lupher says there’s always a strong constituency for cutting taxes, and for spending more on services…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A downturn in the economy would quickly drain the state’s “rainy day” savings. That’s the determination of an independent analysis.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House voted Thursday night to get rid of Michigan’s Driver Responsibility Fee, but the bills could hit a roadblock in the state…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers have hit a roadblock when it comes to forgiving unpaid Driver Responsibility Fees. The House and Senate have legislation to…